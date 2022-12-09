Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,014 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.52% of UniFirst worth $81,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 11.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,236,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $214.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.10.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

