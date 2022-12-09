Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $76.17 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $76,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 331,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

