Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $76.36 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Silicon Laboratories worth $76,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 133.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.3% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

