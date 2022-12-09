Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $98.72 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $98,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

