Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.64% of Arconic worth $75,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 319.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 163.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $22.04 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

