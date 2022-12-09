MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.2% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.65. 8,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 496,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

