MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.2% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.65. 8,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 496,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MAG Silver Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of MAG Silver
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.