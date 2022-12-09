Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,287,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,053,987 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $1,063,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,840,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.1 %

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

