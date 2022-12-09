Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

