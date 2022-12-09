Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 316 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 122.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,791,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $279.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $282.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,059,240 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

