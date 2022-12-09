Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Up 3%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 321,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.55 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Maverix Metals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 92,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
