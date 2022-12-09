Michael J. Glennon Buys 100,000 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Glennon bought 100,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PAVmed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.62 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAVM. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 target price on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
