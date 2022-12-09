Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,345,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,218 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

NYSE:MAA opened at $163.27 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

