Millennium Management LLC Acquires 411,189 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411,189 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 1.6 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

