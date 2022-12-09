Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Avnet worth $45,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avnet by 49.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Avnet by 442.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

