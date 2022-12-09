Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,194 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Americold Realty Trust worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,003 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

COLD opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

