Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 419.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Darling Ingredients worth $43,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

