Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $50,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Pentair Profile



Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.



