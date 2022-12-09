Millennium Management LLC Has $43.58 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $43,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after acquiring an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

