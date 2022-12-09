Millennium Management LLC Has $45.74 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $45,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

