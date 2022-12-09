Millennium Management LLC Has $45.74 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,496 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Equifax worth $45,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Shares of EFX opened at $198.08 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

