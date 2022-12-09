Millennium Management LLC Has $50.60 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 761,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $50,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $64,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

