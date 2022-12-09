Millennium Management LLC Has $50.67 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 369.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $50,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

