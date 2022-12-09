Millennium Management LLC Has $52.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $52,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 251,878 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.