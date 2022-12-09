Millennium Management LLC Sells 447,111 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of National Instruments worth $50,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.