Millennium Management LLC Sells 447,111 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,111 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of National Instruments worth $50,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.