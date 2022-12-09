Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $49,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

