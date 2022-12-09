Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.