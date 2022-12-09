Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MRTX opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
