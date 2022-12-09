Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

