Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.