Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Up 7.1%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MOND. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Mondee Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,333,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,523.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 49,356 shares of company stock valued at $458,652 in the last 90 days. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

