Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 4,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 475,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montauk Renewables news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Montauk Renewables news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,087.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

