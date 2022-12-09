Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.55. 1,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

