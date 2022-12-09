Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $176.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.