Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 859 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,609,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $77.91 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.