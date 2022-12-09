Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $35.16 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

