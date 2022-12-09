Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Orange by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.