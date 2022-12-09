Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.64 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.