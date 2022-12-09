Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 339.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AAAU stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

