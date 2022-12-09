Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

