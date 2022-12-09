Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 537.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RC. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.36%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

