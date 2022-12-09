Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $333.50 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $207.73 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

