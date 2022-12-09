Mutual Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

