Mutual Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

