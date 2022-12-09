Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 138.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $212.25 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

