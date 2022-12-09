Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 92,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.00 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

