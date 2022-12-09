Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,732,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

