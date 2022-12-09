Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.