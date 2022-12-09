Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after buying an additional 689,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,941 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.