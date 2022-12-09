Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $285.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.