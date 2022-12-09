Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 20,716 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

RPG opened at $157.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

